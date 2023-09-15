James J. “Che-Ko” Carter, 77, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
James J. “Che-Ko” Carter, 77, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
A son of the late Jessie Lee Carter, and reared by Cole Eli Jackson and Leola Jackson, he was born March 23, 1946, in Lancaster.
Funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Angela McIlwain Carter, of Lancaster; sons, Spencer Carter, James Carter, George Carter, Santonio Catoe, Shane Carter; daughters, Melvene McMillon, Joyce Kirkland, Janice Totten, Belinda Carter, Nakista Catoe, Robin Villasencio of Elgin; sister, Teresa Cunningham; mother-in-law, Bernice McIlwain; 23 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.