LIBERTY HILL — Carol Beckham West, 94, of Liberty Hill passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Heath Springs on July 2, 1929, to the late Elbert Lewis Beckham and Sara Elizabeth Blackmon Beckham. Mrs. West was a faithful member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and playing bridge.
She was the former owner-operator of West Florist and Gifts for many years. She helped many people with their floral needs by creating special arrangements for whatever the occasion may have been. She always offered a pleasant smile and warm welcome to her shop. She cherished each customer.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah W. Bell and her husband, Frances, of Lancaster, Paula Sue West Truesdale and her companion, Dwayne Baggett, of Liberty Hill, and Toni West Thompson and her husband, John, of Liberty Hill; one son, Paul Howard West Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Lancaster: six grandchildren, Tracey K. McCaskill and her husband, Dale, West C. Bell and his wife, Lauren, Chole West, Trey West, Lane Bell and his wife, Kim, and Wiley Bell and his wife, Jennifer; her adored great-grandchildren, Barron, Bret, Eugenia and Charles; her sister, Doris Criminger of Mint Hill, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Howard West; and her sister, Gayle B. Powers.
A private burial and committal service will be held for the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent by sending a floral tribute to the home or a memorial in memory of Mrs. West to Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 170, Liberty Hill, SC 29074.