Lancaster County School District has canceled after-school activities for Wednesday, Aug. 30, and announced Thursday, Aug. 31, will be an e-learning day in a Facebook post.
"We have been watching Hurricane Idalia all week in regards to the impact it may have on our school district. Based on weather guidance, we could experience some heavy rainfall, localized flooding and high winds from Hurricane Idalia, especially this afternoon through Thursday morning," the post said.
"Due to the threat of inclement weather, Lancaster County School District has designated Thursday, Aug. 31, as an e-learning day for schools. School and office buildings will be closed Thursday. All after-school programs, including extracurricular activities, have been canceled for today and tomorrow.
"We hope this early notice will allow for everyone to make the necessary arrangements for tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the weather, and we will keep you informed as deemed fit through this site and through the Remind emergency texts."