Lancaster County School District has canceled after-school activities for Wednesday, Aug. 30, and announced Thursday, Aug. 31, will be an e-learning day in a Facebook post. 

"We have been watching Hurricane Idalia all week in regards to the impact it may have on our school district. Based on weather guidance, we could experience some heavy rainfall, localized flooding and high winds from Hurricane Idalia, especially this afternoon through Thursday morning," the post said.