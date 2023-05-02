LANCASTER — Mrs. Bonnie Carol Bailey Jones, 78, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023.
She was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Fred Jefferson Bailey and Mattie Mae Bowers Bailey. She was the wife of the late Claude Francis “Butch” Jones.
Bonnie retired from Springs Industries. She was a fun-loving, kind, caring beautiful lady who loved her family and friends dearly. Bonnie enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband, playing cards, going on casino trips, and getting her hair fixed with friends, cooking and going to the beach. She was a wonderful caregiver. Bonnie enjoyed Mexican food and eating at the River Deck. She was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Clayton “Clay” Hall (Lisa); two daughters, Cathy Brasington and Patty Blackmon (Dennis); six grandchildren, Skyler Hall, Matthew Sawyer (Megan), Felicia Sawyer, Brian West (Joy), Lisa Roberson (Clayton), Jamie Burr (Charity); 11 great-grandchildren, Nathan Sawyer, Alex Sawyer, Aron Schaeffer, Brandon West, Brian West II, Kali West, Khloe West, Druw Rollings, Lexi Roberson, Ande Grace Roberson and Taylor Burr; a sister-in-law, Audrey Bailey; and a large extended family and many friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Jones; a daughter, Carol Wallace; a son, Danny Hall; her parents; three brothers, Brice Bailey, Richard Bailey and James Bailey; and four sisters, Idell Renfrow, Rosalee Wilson, Peggy Kirk and Ada Smith.
The celebration of life graveside service for Bonnie will be noon Sunday, May 7, at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall at the church.
The family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers, but respectfully ask that no flowers or donations be sent. Your friendship is all they request.
