Cameron LaChambers “Cam” Brice, 16, died Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Born Oct. 17, 2006, he was the son of Latisha C. Brown and Demarcus L. Brice. Cameron attended Richland Northeast High School in Columbia and was employed at Firehouse Subs in Columbia.
Survivors are his parents, three sisters, Breanna Howze, Taylor Brice and Kiana Locke; four brothers, Austin Howze, Jayden Brice, Kaenadre Steele and Chauncey Barber; maternal grandmother, Yvonne Grier; and maternal grandfather, Benjamin Brown Sr.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at New Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia, with burial at Bear Creek Baptist Church.