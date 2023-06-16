This coming Monday, June 19, America will celebrate our most recently established national holiday: Juneteenth National Independence Day. This celebration has been held since 1865, but it was only in 2021 that it became a federal holiday, celebrating the final emancipation of all slaves in America.
Sometimes we remember and celebrate firsts: the first man to walk on the moon, the first birthday of a child, or the first official declaration of emancipation. Though very different forms of celebration, they all demonstrate the importance of taking that first step into an unknown and often scary future.
America stands for freedom. Yet in a cruel twist of irony, those that declared “freedom, equality, and justice for all,” did not extend that freedom to the hundreds of thousands of African Americans being held in bondage, a figure that rose to 4 million by 1861. Fearful of a federal government that might extend the promises of freedom, South Carolina launched the salvo that began a four-year-long struggle, which ended in the death of 620,000 soldiers.
When Union Gen. Thomas West Sherman (no relation to William Tecumseh Sherman), captured Port Royal Sound, near Hilton Head, in 1861, slaves fled their owners to those they saw as their liberators. Union troops declared them to be free, hoping they would help build fortifications and otherwise assist in the war efforts. Sherman’s quartermaster, Rufus Saxton, when elevated to command, began recruiting the first African American soldiers to fight in the war. This was a fight for freedom.
On Sep. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation and then, on Jan. 1, 1863, the formal proclamation, freeing all slaves in states that were in active rebellion against the United States. As many have noted, no slaves were in fact freed, any more than a man had walked on the moon with President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 declaration of intent. But both would result in the attainment of the stated outcomes.
As the Union troops advanced on the South, thousands and then tens of thousands of slaves fled their plantations and declared their freedom, many joining the Union forces (in contraband camps) and others fleeing to neighboring areas.
On April 2, 1865, the culmination of nearly four years of war led to the flight of the Confederate government from Richmond, Va., following the entrance of Union troops into the city the following day. Less than a week later, Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House. But it took time for news to reach the other armies of the Confederacy and for them to surrender.
A little over two months before Lee’s surrender, Congress passed the 13th amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery forever. It deserves to be quoted: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
But not all slaves were free yet, and the amendment was not to be ratified until December of that year. In fact, as the Confederate states slowly succumbed to Union forces throughout the duration of the war, many slaveholders took their best slaves and fled across the Mississippi, particularly to Texas, the location of the Confederate Army of the Trans-Mississippi. Following the Union capture of New Orleans, for example, the slave population of Texas increased by 150,000.
On June 2, 1865, over two months after Appomattox, the Army of the Trans-Mississippi surrendered to Union forces. To reaffirm the Emancipation Proclamation and foreshadow the ratification of the 13th amendment, as noted above, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, on June 19, 1865, from his headquarters in Galveston, Texas, issued General Orders, No. 3. In part, this states that “The people are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free.’ This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property, between former masters and former slaves….”
And with that, the last of the slaves were freed. One former slave from San Antonio, Felix Haywood, stated upon hearing the news: “Everyone went wild. We all felt like heroes, and nobody had made us that way but ourselves. We were free. Just like that, we were free….”
Juneteenth, therefore, is a celebration of the final abolition of slavery. At first, this was primarily a Texas celebration, with other regions of the United States celebrating one of the other important dates, such as Jan. 1 as “Freedom Day” (the Emancipation Proclamation) or April 9 as “Surrender Day” (Appomattox Court House).
African Americans were no longer slaves, but nor were they truly free. Bias and segregation were rampant in the South, leading many to flee as part of the Great Migration of the 1920s, taking their celebrations with them. But it only became nationwide thanks to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. Martin Luther King Jr. had planned to carry out a Poor People’s March, but was then assassinated in 1968. The Rev. Ralph Abernathy and Coretta Scott King carried it out in his memory, although they cut it short on, of all days, June 19, 1968. The participants returned to their homes, taking their Juneteenth celebrations with them. Many communities began to celebrate, although it would naturally be Texas that, in 1979, became the first state to make it a state holiday. Soon, most of the states in the union had joined it.
Growing up in West Virginia, the historian and activist Henry Louis Gates Jr. had never heard of Juneteenth. So many of us older folks may be forgiven if this is new to us as well. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth National Independence Day became a federal holiday, celebrated on the 19th of June every year. In his White House press conference, President Joe Biden stated, “We must understand that Juneteenth represents not only the commemoration of the end of slavery in America more than 150 years ago, but the ongoing work to have to bring true equality and racial justice into American society…this day doesn’t just celebrate the past, it calls for action today.”
Last year, Biden reiterated this a bit more eloquently, noting that “we are freshly reminded that the poisonous ideology of racism has not yet been defeated…. We must stand together against white supremacy and show that bigotry and hate have no safe harbor in America.”
Novelist L. P. Hartley said, “The past is a foreign country.” None of us were there. But we live in the shadows of the past. It is time we come out of the shadows and celebrate the end to slavery, and to actively end racism, sexism and any other bias that limits our freedom, equality and justice for all.