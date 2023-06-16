LANNWS-06-17-23 RICHARDSON COL ON JUNETEENTH

This is a copy of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger’s General Orders, No. 3, written June 19, 1865, letting Texans know that all slaves were free.

This coming Monday, June 19, America will celebrate our most recently established national holiday: Juneteenth National Independence Day. This celebration has been held since 1865, but it was only in 2021 that it became a federal holiday, celebrating the final emancipation of all slaves in America.

Sometimes we remember and celebrate firsts: the first man to walk on the moon, the first birthday of a child, or the first official declaration of emancipation. Though very different forms of celebration, they all demonstrate the importance of taking that first step into an unknown and often scary future.

Dr. Kim Richardson is an associate professor of history at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, where he has taught since 2008.