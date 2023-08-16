The role of a coach’s son is a challenge. That’s especially true if you’re the son of the head coach.
Nobody has to tell Bruins’ senior linebacker and running back Bryce Surratt that. He’s the son of fifth-year head football coach Marcus Surratt at Lancaster High School.
“It’s had its moments,” said Bruins defensive coordinator Ricky Brown of the father/head coach and player/son relationship. “He gets on him, possibly as much as any player.”
A three-year Bruins starter, Surratt has a solid grasp on what’s expected of him. So much so that the 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pounder stands as a solid example for the rest of his teammates.
“I have never wanted people to say he’s given something because he’s the coach’s son,” he said. “I try to do more.”
Surratt does as much as he can, on and off the field.
Over the summer, he attended Palmetto Boys State, the American Legion-sponsored honors program that annually draws top all-around rising seniors from schools across the state.
The Lancaster Beta Club and Honor Society member sports a glittering 5.07 GPA.
On the field, he’s an All-Region 3-4A pick, who racked up 80-plus tackles, four pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble last fall for the 3-7 Bruins.
For the most part of his three-year career, Surratt has stayed ahead of his father’s wrath and knows the score.
“He says, ‘if I can find somebody who does it better, you’re out,’” Surratt said of his dad. “No hard feelings, it’s just a business.”
In class, or on the field, Surratt means business.
“I have good time management and use my time wisely,” he said of his ability to juggle schoolwork and football.
“I try to finish most of my work in class,” Surratt said. “If I have extra work, I try to get that done on the weekends. If I have a project, I get started on it.”
Brown sees Surratt as one who wants to excel, whether it’s ball or books.
“Bryce is driven and wants to do well,” Brown said. “He holds himself accountable.”
To no surprise, Brown said Surratt is akin to a “coach on the field.”
“Bryce has a good understanding of what we’re trying to do,” he said. “He does a good job of making sure we’re lined up right, which isn’t easy and is a role some players shun, but he steps up.”
Coach Surratt said his son embraces the task.
“He’s our defensive signal-caller, who plays a key role on defense,” Surratt said. “Bryce brings a lot of football knowledge to the game. He watches and studies film. Mental preparation is vital to him.”
The younger Surratt said he uses the situation with his dad as head coach as an edge.
“I’m with him 24/7 and I can ask him anything,” Bryce Surratt said. “That makes me work harder, and I’m a smarter player because I’m around him all the time and I’m able to ask a lot of questions.”