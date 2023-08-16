LANSP-08-16-23 LHS PLAYER Bryce Surratt

Bryce Surratt is one of the players that the Bruins are looking to have a big year and lead during the season for Lancaster High School. He is the son of head coach Marcus Surratt.

 Eric Rowell

The role of a coach’s son is a challenge. That’s especially true if you’re the son of the head coach.

Nobody has to tell Bruins’ senior linebacker and running back Bryce Surratt that. He’s the son of fifth-year head football coach Marcus Surratt at Lancaster High School.