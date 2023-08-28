Paisley Howze celebrated the grand opening of her nail salon, The Paisley Effect, in its new location this summer. Howze’s unique approach nails top-tier customer service with one-of-a-kind services that nail enthusiasts are sure to love.
The Paisley Effect’s ribbon-cutting July 30 had nearly 75 people in attendance, crowding the large studio with outdoor overflow. Howze took time to thank every single family member, colleague, friend and attendee for their role in her journey to becoming a business owner.
Howze has been in the nail industry since 2019 and earned her cosmetology license after becoming a mother. She has two 12-year-olds (a boy and a girl) and a 5-year-old daughter, and takes care of her 21-year-old sister, who is disabled. She said being a business owner is meaningful to her, because of the role model she can be for her children.
“When I first started this journey, I was working at Bojangles, had been there for almost 10 years,” Howze said. “I had my own Bojangles at one point and everything, and then I didn’t because I got pregnant and started taking care of my mom.”
Howze said her sister started doing nails, which inspired her to take that same path.
The Lancaster native said she wants to bring a unique business to the nail industry, offering new services to the community. Howze previously worked out of a small suite-style salon on S.C. 9 Bypass, but has now expanded to her own standalone salon at 1362 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, with a full staff.
“As a minority and veteran-owned business, I want to bring everything that ain’t the usual,” Howze said. “We’re gonna have those karaoke nights, we’re gonna have that old-school feeling like back in the day when you went to the salon. It was that place to be and it was safe place. There’s a lot of therapy that goes on behind these walls.”
Her appointments with clients often turn into therapy-like conversations about life and the challenges people are facing, which she calls “Thera-P,” playing on her name, Paisley.
Howze’s salon does not offer traditional pedicures, but instead a waterless system, which is safe for diabetics. The Paisley Effect also offers acrylic manicures, dip powder manicures, hard and soft gel manicures, polish and press-ons. The salon also has an esthetician on staff. Howze sells body oil and artwork from her salon, in addition to offering nail services.
“You’re not gonna be in and out in an hour,” Howze said. “We want to be a safe place. We want to be quality. We want to have the place you come in (and love).”
Howze is also a licensed cosmetology instructor and co-partner with The Pampered Beauty School of Nails in Rock Hill. She hopes to eventually open her own nail school in Lancaster.
“You have to be the change you want to see,” Howze said. “I just want to be who God wants me to be and I feel like part of that is gonna be me being able to mentor and help other young ladies to just be the best that they can be.
The Paisley Effect is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but Howze said she will continue to work on clients past 6:30 p.m. if necessary, given they come in at a reasonable time.