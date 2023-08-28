Paisley Howze celebrated the grand opening of her nail salon, The Paisley Effect, in its new location this summer. Howze’s unique approach nails top-tier customer service with one-of-a-kind services that nail enthusiasts are sure to love.

The Paisley Effect’s ribbon-cutting July 30 had nearly 75 people in attendance, crowding the large studio with outdoor overflow. Howze took time to thank every single family member, colleague, friend and attendee for their role in her journey to becoming a business owner.