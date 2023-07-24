LANNWS-07-26-23 DRUG TRAFFICKING 2

Law enforcement officers seized these items, including several varieties of drugs, digital scales and a rifle, at the Tram Road home of Lisa Mathis, during a search Friday morning.

 Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

A Lancaster woman was charged Friday morning with trafficking meth and several other drugs, after a search of a known drug "hot spot," according to Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Lisa M. Mathis, 53, of 166 Tram Road, was arrested early July 21 after a search of her home in the Elgin community.