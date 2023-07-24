A Lancaster woman was charged Friday morning with trafficking meth and several other drugs, after a search of a known drug "hot spot," according to Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.
Lisa M. Mathis, 53, of 166 Tram Road, was arrested early July 21 after a search of her home in the Elgin community.
Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force agents recently made several undercover buys of narcotics from the home and obtained a search warrant.
Early Friday morning, the agents, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the sheriff’s office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel served the warrant without incident.
Mathis was there, along with an adult male who was not charged. Both were detained while the search was conducted.
About 56 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 22.9 grams of suspected marijuana were found, along with multiple pills. Two sets of digital scales were also seized, along with a .22 caliber rifle.
“This address has been a hot spot for complaints for a while,” Faile said. “After making several controlled buys, the Narcotics Task Force agents were able to time the service of the search warrant so that a large amount of methamphetamine would be present, and it was seized, along with some fentanyl and a smorgasbord of other controlled substance pills. This was a very successful operation.”
Mathis was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center, where she was charged with trafficking meth 28-100 grams, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, oxycodone hydrochloride, acetaminophen hydrochloride, Suboxone, alprazolam and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to the St. Luke United Methodist Church walking trail and ballfields.
She appeared before a magistrate later Friday, and bond was denied.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, option 4, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or via the P3Tips mobile app. Crime tips may be made anonymously.