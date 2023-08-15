James Hayward Mobley, 63, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
He was the son of Barbara Cunningham Mobley and the late Gonzloe Mobley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
James Hayward Mobley, 63, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
He was the son of Barbara Cunningham Mobley and the late Gonzloe Mobley.
Survivors are his mother, Barbara; six siblings, Janice Thorne, the Rev. Carolyn Wilson (Robert), Barbara D. Mackey, Sheila Mobley, Alice Meredith and William Mobley (Martha), all of Lancaster; one uncle, Thurlow Mobley (Annie Catherine) of Waxhaw, N.C.; a special friend, Linda Hood; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stewart Funeral Home.