Cedrick Mandrell Hughes, 39, died Monday, May 29, 2023.
A son of Willie James Ealy and Patricia and Joseph Haile, he was born Aug. 13, 1983, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rickey Haile officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was Monday, June 5, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster, one son, Cedricon Malik Ingram of Greeneville, Tenn.; four brothers, Dekelvin Hughes, Joquavis Haile, Corey Benson and Demario Hughes, all of Lancaster; and special friend, Dieon Massey.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.