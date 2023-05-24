Snider Tire Inc. was officially approved by the Lancaster County Council at its most recent meeting and will be relocating to Indian Land.
The company passed third reading by a 6-0 vote Monday, May 22, allowing it to move to the Panhandle. It was previously known as Project Spider.
The company will be moving its headquarters from Charlotte to Indian Land, where it will be located off Red Ventures Drive in the former SharonView Credit Union Building.
Snider Tire plans to buy an office building in the Indian Land area for $6 million and then upgrade it over a five-year period by investing $900,000.
The company is expected to bring 125 jobs to the area, and possibly as many as 167 over the five-year period.
“We are thrilled to have Snider Fleet Solutions call Lancaster County home! Their upcoming relocation and the 167 jobs they will create is a testament to the vibrant and growing economy in Lancaster County and South Carolina," said Steve Harper, chairman of Lancaster County Council. "We look forward to helping them get settled in their new Indian Land corporate office as they join the expanding list of corporate headquarters in Lancaster County.”
The Lancaster County Economic Development Department had been working on getting the North Carolina-based company to move here.
“We would like to thank economic development for their work on this project,” Harper said. “As you know, the office market in this environment today is not good. To fill that space is wonderful news for Lancaster County.”
Snider Tire runs Snider Fleet Solutions. The company sells large truck tires and is the fifth-largest commercial tire dealer in the trucking industry, according to its website.
The company also deals in industrial tires for vehicles such as forklifts. Snider also has its hands in technology solutions, such as fleet management, and mechanical services for trucks.
Snider Tire, which started in 1976 in Greensboro, N.C., now has 1,400 employees and more than 80 stores in 12 states. It has seven stores in South Carolina, including one in Rock Hill.
“This relocation is an exciting next step in cementing our future as the premier provider in our industry," said Snider Fleet Solutions CEO Marty Herndon. "We are eager to engage with talented associates in the area as we expand our support services. This is a great growth opportunity for Snider, our customers, employees and suppliers.
"As a native South Carolinian, I look forward to the company being an active member in our community, Lancaster County and the state," he said. "This move gives us the space and location to best manage our expanding offerings to customers across our service area. Our corporate staff has been working in multiple offices throughout the Carolinas. We will now be able to bring our team together and have all that talent collaborating in this new office.”
The state is providing a large incentive package for the project; about $9 million in total investments over 10 years to include job development credits, job tax credits and a one-time headquarters tax credit.
"As the No. 1 exporter of tires in the country, South Carolina has built a strong reputation as the top place for tire manufacturers to locate, as evidenced by today’s announcement," said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, in a statement. "Snider Fleet Solutions will only help grow this reputation, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the future.”
Lancaster County Council passed an inducement resolution to enter into a special revenue credit agreement with the company back in March.
Getting Snider Tire to move to Lancaster County is the first project new Economic Development Director Brian Fulk has garnered since he was hired last October.