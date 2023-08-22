Willie Alberta Curry, 96, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
A daughter of the late Wallace Ganson and Minnie Curry, she was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Resurrection of Life Ministries, Apostle Mamie L Wilson officiated. Burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was Sunday, Aug. 20, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Billy Ray Curry and Richard Lee Curry of Lancaster, Robert James Curry of Washington, D.C.; daughters, Glinda Curry, Robin Dixon and Genester Clyburn of Lancaster; 22 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.