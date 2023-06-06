LANCASTER — Mrs. Addie Belle Little Rushing, 100, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023.

She was born March 17, 1923, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late James Randolph Little and Martha Jane Medlin Little. She was the wife of the late Dwight Holmes Rushing. Her mother, Mrs. Martha Little, passed away when she was 5 years old. Mrs. Rushing was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother, Mrs. Dora Simpson Little. Mrs. Rushing had a green thumb; she enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers. She loved cooking and always shared her goods with others. Mrs. Rushing worked in the sewing room for 25 years and in the Employee Sales Store at Springs Industries/Grace Bleachery. She sewed for many years and did everything with perfection. Mrs. Rushing was a member of White Springs Baptist Church for 67 years.