LANCASTER — Mrs. Addie Belle Little Rushing, 100, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023.
She was born March 17, 1923, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late James Randolph Little and Martha Jane Medlin Little. She was the wife of the late Dwight Holmes Rushing. Her mother, Mrs. Martha Little, passed away when she was 5 years old. Mrs. Rushing was lovingly raised by her father and stepmother, Mrs. Dora Simpson Little. Mrs. Rushing had a green thumb; she enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers. She loved cooking and always shared her goods with others. Mrs. Rushing worked in the sewing room for 25 years and in the Employee Sales Store at Springs Industries/Grace Bleachery. She sewed for many years and did everything with perfection. Mrs. Rushing was a member of White Springs Baptist Church for 67 years.
Mrs. Rushing is survived by her three children, Steve Rushing (Kitty) of Lancaster, Dianne Rushing Belk of Lancaster and Peggy Rushing Usher (the Rev. Dr. Eddie Usher) of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Michelle Snipes Craig (Richard), Chris Snipes (Tracy), Grady Usher (Deana) and Christina Usher Dover (Matt); five great-grandchildren, Gleynnda Miller (John), Jesse Usher (Amy), Sarah Usher, Olivia Dover and Natalie Dover; five great-great-grandchildren, Casion, Addison and Ayda Usher, and J.J. and Aiden Miller; her brother, Edd M. Little (Brenda) of Monroe; sister-in-law Eloise Little of Lancaster; and a large extended family.
Mrs. Rushing was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Rushing; her grandson, Jesse Wayne Snipes Jr.; her parents, James and Martha Little; her stepmother, Dora Simpson Little; and her brothers, J.M. Little, Raeford Lynn Little and Joseph L. Little.
The family of Mrs. Rushing would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Steven Culp at Mackey Family Practice and Agape Hospice of Lancaster for the excellent care they provided.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Rushing was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Dr. Eddie Usher. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Addie Rushing.