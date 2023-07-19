A Lancaster man was arrested this week on sex charges after police reportedly found child pornography on his computer.
Willie James Glass, 67, was charged Wednesday, July 19, with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Lancaster Police Department received a report Tuesday from a computer store about possible child pornography on a computer they were working on. After receiving the computer, officers obtained search warrants for it and then for Glass’ residence.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security helped the Lancaster Police serve the warrants and take him into custody.
This case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case or any other investigation is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, option 4, or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app. Crime tips may be made anonymously.