Allison Hardin has been named director of the Lancaster County Development Services Division, which includes the county’s planning, building, zoning and stormwater departments.
She began working with Lancaster County as a contracted employee in February of this year and has accepted this full-time position.
Hardin spent the first two decades of her planning career with the city of Myrtle Beach. During that time, she worked as a planner, GIS coordinator and floodplain coordinator, before taking on the role of director of planning and development for the city of Conway in 2021.
In addition to her positions in Myrtle Beach and Conway, Hardin has also been a liaison to planning commissions and county councils in other communities.
Hardin has also been an instructor for the University of Hawaii’s National Disaster Preparedness Training Center since March 2012.
She is a FEMA-certified planning instructor and has experience with budgeting and managing funds for grant programs, municipal government departments and business environments. She uses a holistic view when approaching matters pertaining to development services.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said Hardin’s extensive background in various areas of county government is exactly what Lancaster County Development Services needs.
“Allison brings a strong planning and development background, with experience in other high-growth communities in South Carolina,” Marstall said of Hardin. “Her knowledge, expertise and focus on helping people navigate the development process will be a great addition to the county management team.”
Hardin said she is excited to work with and for the citizens of Lancaster County.
“I had the opportunity to start as a contract employee and fell in love with the people and places in Lancaster County,” she said. “From the farmlands to the suburban areas, I’m looking forward to helping Lancaster County plan for future preservation of the natural resources and rural lifestyles, and address growth at the point where neighborhoods and businesses meet.”
Hardin officially took on her new role June 19.