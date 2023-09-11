A team of Lancaster County Fire Rescue members and local volunteer firefighters took part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 9.
A group of firefighters from Lancaster County participates in the event every year. The event is a way to honor Fire Department of New York firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, while also raising funds for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Each firefighter who participates in the climb is given the photo of a firefighter who died during the events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001. The funds collected during the event help to provide assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of those 343 firefighters.
As of Friday, the eight-member Lancaster team, called the “Sleepless Knights,” was No. 8 in donation collections out of hundreds of teams. It collected a total of $1,000.70.
The team included Brook Addison, Nick Mangano, Larry Pegram, Ben Ward, Stuart Barfield, Doug Barfield, Francis “Butch” Ghent and one member who wished to remain anonymous.
Though donations may be made year-round to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Friday was the last day to donate through this team.