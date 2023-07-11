LIBERTY HILL — James “Jim” Clark Porter, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Jim was born on Oct. 2, 1943, to Richard Elliott Porter Sr. and Sarah Emeline Neel Porter in Lancaster. Jim was the oldest son of three children and is survived by his brother, Richard Elliott Porter Junior (Vickie); and his sister, Sarah Neel Clough (Jim).
Jim is also survived by his wife, Diane Blackmon Porter of 53 years; daughter, Sheri Brewington (Tyler), and grandchildren, Mathis and Trevor Brewington; and daughter, Diana Joyner (Bobby), and grandchildren, Tinsley and Tegan Joyner.
From Jim’s first marriage, he is survived by two daughters, Ellen Cirlot and grandchildren, Michael, Kaitlyn, Courtney and Matthew Herbkersman; as well as Ann Garner, and grandchildren, Kayla, Brittany and Bailey Garner.
He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Richard Elliott “Rich” Porter III, Amy Clough Davis, Tracy Clough Kautz, Andy Clough and Adam Clough.
He was a beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather to his family, and a man of many talents. He had an endearing and giving spirit and was always willing to help family and friends.
Jim had a successful business career spanning 45 years. With the help of his father, he channeled his love of cars into building and establishing an auto repair shop, Porter Car Care, which he operated for 45 years. Jim loved solving problems, believed in craftsmanship, and having the highest standards of excellence for oneself, no matter the task. He studied, tested and became an ASE Master Automobile Technician, as did many of the employees he mentored. He maintained this certification while he owned and operated his business. Later in his career, Jim built Storage Solutions to diversify his business model.
Jim was a Vietnam Wartime veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star. In his free time, Jim enjoyed woodworking, furniture making, NASCAR racing, water skiing, hunting and fishing, and watching Gamecocks football. He was a conservationist and steward of natural resources, who believed in preserving the land and recreational resources for present and future generations to enjoy. He particularly loved Lake Wateree, which is where he and Diane retired.
He will always be remembered for his playful grin, kind heart and “dad jokes” before they were mainstream. He was a hard worker who loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in his memory.
