LIBERTY HILL — James “Jim” Clark Porter, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Jim was born on Oct. 2, 1943, to Richard Elliott Porter Sr. and Sarah Emeline Neel Porter in Lancaster. Jim was the oldest son of three children and is survived by his brother, Richard Elliott Porter Junior (Vickie); and his sister, Sarah Neel Clough (Jim).