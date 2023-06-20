LANNWS-06-21-23 WATER RESCUE GRANT

Officers from the SCDNR Law Enforcement Division formally receive an $18,500 grant from Duke Energy during a June 19 presentation in Great Falls. Tyson Blanton, of Duke Energy, center, behind check, and state Sen. Mike Fanning were on hand.

 S.C. Department of Natural Resources

Duke Energy has awarded the S.C. Department of Natural Resources with grant money that will help equip the agency’s recently formed swift water rescue unit.

The $18,500 award, formally marked with a check presentation Monday, June 19, will help pay for wet and dry suits, PFDs, rafts, helmets and other equipment necessary for SCDNR officers to conduct water rescues at the Catawba River Recreational Rapids in Great Falls.