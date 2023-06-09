LANSPTS-06-10-23 RACING Steve Blackburn

Steve Blackburn stands in victory lane after winning at Lancaster Motor Speedway on June 3.

 Marty Hinson

Steve Blackburn brought home the checkered flag this past weekend in the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Model Series.

Blackburn of North Carolina won the 20-car main event after starting second during the Saturday, June 3, race at Lancaster Motor Speedway.