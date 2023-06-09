Steve Blackburn brought home the checkered flag this past weekend in the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Model Series.
Blackburn of North Carolina won the 20-car main event after starting second during the Saturday, June 3, race at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
Top 5: Blackburn, Scott Shirey, Nathan Walker, Mark Greene, Nick Deitz
Jacob Catoe took the Crate Sportsman race, jumping up one spot from a second-place start.
Top 5: Catoe, Benji Knight, Michael Chaney, Travis Greene Jr., Averie Baker
Tyler Parker led flag-to-flag in the Pure Stock main, winning the race with the top four all Lancaster County residents.
Top 5: Parker, Chris Almond, Pebo Johnson, Colby Waits, Dean Davis
Jason Gulledge raced to the Renegade main win after starting on the pole.
Top 5: Gulledge, Timbo Mangum, Brandy Baker, Eric Caskey, James Marion
In the Thunder Bombers, Benji Knight also won from the pole, with the Heath Springs resident beating out five other Lancaster drivers.
Top 5: Knight, Dwayne Ray, Shane Vaughn, Dylan Montgomery, Pebo Johnson
Dan Benson won the SEHA Hornets main event, after a battle with Jonathan Ellis.
Top 5: Benson, Ellis, Tyler Langley, CJ Rabenau, Jeremy Cannon
Larry Green overtook Adam Piercy for the win in the Crown Vic division.
Top 3: Green, Piercy and TJ Slack
