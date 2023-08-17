LANNWS-08-19-23 MISSING MAN

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Danny K. Squires, 69, who has been missing since 10 a.m. Aug. 17.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing man.

Danny K. Squires, who lives at 2692 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, left his home on foot about 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, headed toward the BP station on Lynwood Drive. He also frequents the Dollar General store on Lynwood Drive.