The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing man.
Danny K. Squires, who lives at 2692 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, left his home on foot about 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, headed toward the BP station on Lynwood Drive. He also frequents the Dollar General store on Lynwood Drive.
Squires is a 69-year-old Black male. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He has a slim build and a gray beard. He wears glasses. He has a prominent scar on his abdomen.
When he left home, Squires was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and no shoes or socks. He suffers from memory loss and might seem lost or confused.
Anyone who has seen Squires is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, Option 4; visit www.p3tips.com/983; or via the P3Tips mobile app. Tips may be made anonymously.