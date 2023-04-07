In honor of Donate Life Month, Lancaster resident John Chapman is sharing his story of kidney disease survival and his urgent need for a kidney transplant.
April is Donate Life Month, an annual observance that encourages people to register as organ donors and highlights the lifesaving benefits of transplantation.
By sharing his story, Chapman hopes to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and transplantation and inspire more people to become donors.
"I believe that sharing my story can help raise awareness about the importance of organ
donation and transplantation," Chapman said. "Moreover, it can help me find a living kidney donor, which is crucial in saving my life."
“Kidney disease affects millions of people worldwide, and unfortunately, I am one of them,” he said.
Chapman, 34, has been living with kidney disease since 2018. He began dialysis in 2019. In 2020, he received a kidney-pancreas transplant from a deceased donor and things went well for a while.
"I am no stranger to the transplant process, having received a kidney transplant from a deceased donor three years ago. Unfortunately, my body rejected the transplant, and I am now in need of a second kidney transplant.,” Chapman said. “However, I remain hopeful and determined to find a new donor and undergo another transplant, knowing firsthand the life-changing impact it can have.
“I am also grateful for the selflessness of my first donor and their family, who gave me the gift of life and allowed me to live a full and active life for as long as possible."
As a husband and father of two children, Chapman has always put his family first. But since being diagnosed with kidney disease, his life has been turned upside down.
Despite his illness, Chapman remains committed to being a loving husband and father, and refuses to let his condition define him. Chapman’s faith in God and his love for his family continue to give him strength as he fights for his life.
Through his story, he hopes to inspire others to live each day to the fullest and to cherish the moments that matter most.
More information about becoming a living donor can be found at www.TheGoldenKidney.com, where donations can also be made in support of Chapman.