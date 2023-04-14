LANCASTER — Mr. Robert “Ball Ball” Dennis Knight, 72, of Lancaster passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Lancaster, a son of the late JL Knight and Louise Virginia Jordan Knight. Mr. Knight was a great tire changer and mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Knight was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating.
Mr. Knight is survived by two daughters, Tina Marie Neal and her husband, Ed, of Kershaw and Heather Amanda Taylor and her fiancé, Freddie, of Lancaster; his companion, Kathy E. Medlin of Lancaster; a sister, Lois Knight of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Celeste Bradley, Lucas Knight and Rae-Leigh Helms; eight great-grandchildren, Arabella, Bentley, Bryson, Kayden, Connor, Kolsen, Maddy and Skylar; a special friend, Tommy Faile of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Knight; and a sister, Cheryl Knight.
The family received friends following the service at Lancaster Funeral Home.
