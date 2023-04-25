Shirley A. Ingram Hicks, 81, died Sunday, April 16, 2023.
A daughter of the late Roosevelt Ingram and the late Idell Ballard Ingram, she was born April 3, 1942, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Shirley A. Ingram Hicks, 81, died Sunday, April 16, 2023.
A daughter of the late Roosevelt Ingram and the late Idell Ballard Ingram, she was born April 3, 1942, in Lancaster.
Her funeral was Saturday, April 22, at Bright Light Baptist Church. The Rev. William S. Coleman officiated, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing was 1-5 p.m. April 21.
Survivors include sons, Michael Ingram of Heath Springs, Kalvin Hicks of Lancaster; brother, John Ingram of Hackensack, N.J., sister, Johnnie Mae Henderson of Lancaster; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.