LANCASTER — Mr. Robert “Bill” Rollins, 81, husband of Louise Knight Rollins, died Saturday June 17, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
Bill was married to Louise Knight Rollins for 56 years. He was raised by his grandmother, Katie Rollins. He retired from Bowater; had a passion for musical instruments, especially the steel guitar; was a computer nerd and ham operator, with his handle being “The Midnighter,” and that’s how he met his lovely wife, Louise.
Bill is survived by his wife, Louise Knight Rollins; three sons, Russell Rollins, Danny E. Knight (Sharon), Dwayne Blackmon (Tammi); one daughter, Wendy Hartley (Dennis); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Heyward Rollins and Alice McCormick Rollins.
Visitation was 1-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home. Burial was 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 803-285-8000, is taking care of Bill and his family.