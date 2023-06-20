LANCASTER — Mr. Robert “Bill” Rollins, 81, husband of Louise Knight Rollins, died Saturday June 17, 2023, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

Bill was married to Louise Knight Rollins for 56 years. He was raised by his grandmother, Katie Rollins. He retired from Bowater; had a passion for musical instruments, especially the steel guitar; was a computer nerd and ham operator, with his handle being “The Midnighter,” and that’s how he met his lovely wife, Louise.