Glendale Zerderrick “Ziggy” Bufford, 36, died Thursday, June 22, 2023.
A son of Pricilla Bufford and Glen D. Caskey, he was born Sept. 27, 1986, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Willie Duncan and AnThony Pelham officiated.
Survivors include his parentes of Lancaster; two daughters, Zakiya Marody and Zaneviah Bufford, both of Pickens; three sisters, Shakemia B. Crawford, Jazmine Belk and Zuri Caskey, all of Lancaster; three brothers, Marcus Barnes, Demarius Ross and Benjamin Caskey, all of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.