Lancaster resident Nancy Fish grabbed two medals – a silver and bronze – at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh over the past week.
Fish, 72, finished second in racquetball women’s doubles and third in women’s singles during the National Senior Games, held July 7-18.
In the 70-plus age group, Fish and Leanne Hansen of Minnesota, who were seeded No. 2, came in second July 11 after falling to Shirley Parson of Colorado and Jane Snyder of Tennessee, 15-9, 15-3.
In the same age group, Fish finished third in women's singles, going 1-2 in three matches.
On July 11, Fish, who came in as a No. 2 seed, won 15-3, 15-3 over Hansen. She then fell to Parson in a close match 15-11, 15-9.
On July 12, Fish took No. 1 seed Snyder to a third set, falling 15-13, 11-15, 11-5.
A native of Pennsylvania, Fish finished third last year in the Senior Games in Florida.
She qualified for this year’s National Senior Games as winner of the state games last fall at Francis Marion University in Florence.
Nearly 12,000 men and women ages 50 and over competed July 7-18 as part of the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.
Fish was one of 28 athletes selected for national recognition as a Humana Game Changer, which celebrates athletes’ commitment to healthy aging and their encouragement, motivation and inspiration to people of all ages to get active.