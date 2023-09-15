Frankie W. “Nunny” Peay, 74, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Frankie W. “Nunny” Peay, 74, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
A daughter of the late William Peay and Ruby Crawford Peay, she was born Aug. 10, 1949, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church. Burial in church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Keitha Williamson of Goose Creek, Jossalyn Peay of Lancaster; sisters, Linda Peay of Lancaster, Ruth Alexander of Bowie, Md.; brothers, William Peay of Lancaster, Steven Peay, Lloyd Peay of Florence, Ricky Renard Peay of Washington, D.C; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.