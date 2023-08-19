Lancaster County school board unanimously approved Burr and Foreman as the bond counsel to help structure the school district's bond referendum proposal at its Aug. 15 meeting. Solicitation for bond counsel applicants was discussed in executive session before the meeting.
LS3P is the architectural firm in charge of rendering designs and pricing for the bond proposal.
Facility needs committee
At the Aug. 9 bond subcommittee meeting, led by subcommittee chair Melvin Stroble, Ken Buck was introduced as chair of the facility needs committee.
The facility needs committee has no affiliation with the promotion of the bond or the election. Instead, the members of the facility needs committee were nominated by school board members to survey communities and determine facility needs in each district.
Other committee members are Fred Witherspoon, Kai Watts, Keith Snipes, Shane Sanders, Dagon Simmons, Heather Brasington, Bryant Neal, Angie Davis Schwartzkopf, Jackie Harris, Greta McIlwain and Bryan Rohrer. Scott Cato is vice chair.
The facility needs committee drafted a survey, which has been sent to community members via email and posted on social media on a flyer. The flyer includes a QR code for people to scan, or they can visit https://forms.office.com/r/h3m/0qaYV3V to fill out the survey. The survey will close Aug. 28, just 10 days after its publication.
The survey is eight questions, all multiple choice. Respondents have four required questions and four optional questions. Buck said the survey is intentionally short and easy to complete to encourage participation.
The survey asks for personal information regarding your status as a stakeholder (student, parent, community member, etc.) and which district you reside in.
It also asks if new schools are the biggest priority for the bond, or if other issues should be prioritized, such as enhancing athletic facilities, expanding existing schools or renovating common areas like cafeterias.
“We as a committee are going to reconvene and then discuss next steps, strategies of how we want to take that survey, how we want to glean that data, where we want to go with the data that survey gives us,” Buck said. “We believe that the survey is a good opportunity to try to blanket our communities within the county and capture as many different and various opinions as possible.”
The facility needs committee meets virtually every Thursday. The next bond subcommittee meeting will be Sept. 13 or 14, also virtually.
Referendum
The bond referendum is set to take place in a special election March 26. The total monetary amount has not been set, as the facility needs have not been finalized.
The Lancaster County Elections Office has approved the proposed timeline of deadlines that the school district set for submitting subsequent legal renderings before the final draft for the entire bond is due in the beginning of 2024.
The special election is estimated to cost $70,000. Stroble said only one polling location might be needed in the Indian Land area, instead of two, which could cut the cost.