LETTER TO EDITOR
Battling rare breast disease, not cancer
Hello, my name is Brittney Jackson-Jeter and I’m currently suffering from a rare breast disease that’s being caused by an unknown bacteria.
I first begin to experience symptoms in January, then was referred for treatment at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center of Charleston as a high-risk breast cancer patient.
I’ve continued to receive treatment under a care team that consists of surgical oncology, infectious disease, rheumatology, dermatology and plastic surgery specialists, while traveling three hours to and from for days of treatment and/or hospitalization at times.
I most recently underwent a preventative breast reduction in order to improve my symptoms and hopefully the condition in its entirety.
To shed light on this, the bacteria is eating away at my breast tissue, basically killing areas of my breast wherever the infection spreads.
During these episodes, abscesses form, creating a necrosis-like effect. Once the area goes through that cycle, it spreads and repeats itself.
Early symptoms are the following: head-to-toe body aches down to the bones, abdominal pain, lower back pain in the areas of the kidneys, excruciating breast pain best described as having your breasts internally lit on fire, with patchy-to-complete redness, which soon darkens to a deep brownish-black up until nodules begin to form creating an abscess.
To be clear, I do not have cancer and would never want to take credit for such a powerful disease, especially when I’ve known or met both survivors and victims — all warriors — and this doesn’t compare.
For me, it’s a similar fight, but a different battle.
To help me, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/brittney-jacksonjeter.
Brittney Jackson-Jeter
Lancaster