My name is Jack Hammond and I live on Hillcrest Avenue in the Poovey Farm area.
A few years ago, the city of Lancaster had representatives canvass us to to tell they were trying to get a grant to work on our sewer lines and ask if we would be for or against it.
They must have gotten everyone to agree because they started work soon after that. They added clean-out traps at all the houses. They also worked on sewer lines in the streets and really dug up the roads and left our roads like patchwork quilts. They were to repair our roads also.
I know the city was under a different administration then, but we are still waiting on repair work to our terrible road situation. I am aware that our county, state and city roads are a disaster due to wear and tear.
Lately I have been reading stories about roads in the county, city and state being listed for repairs and hoping to see the Poovey Farm roads on the list, but they are never there.
On Wednesday, March 15, there was a story in The Lancaster News about the city of Lancaster funding goals for the new year. They were labeled "should do," "could do" and "must do." This again started me wondering if our "manmade" potholes will ever be fixed.
I hope we are going to see some results soon because this was something that "could" have been done years ago and "should" have been before it reached the "must do" stage we are in now.