Congressman Norman should resign from office
I wholeheartedly agree with the entire contents of the Feb. 11 letter submitted to the editor of The Lancaster News on behalf of the Lancaster County Democratic Party, calling for the immediate resignation of U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman over his violations of his congressional oath of office and the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
On Jan. 6, 2021, during the deadly attack on our U.S. Capitol, over 140 law officers were injured, and a number of those who fought valiantly to protect the Capitol and members of Congress met a violent end in the pursuit of justice.
Congressman Ralph Norman’s 2021 text sent to Mark Meadows asking him to urge President Donald Trump to invoke martial law is an unforgivable transgression against the U.S. Constitution and a slap in the face to those brave officers.
Additionally, Ralph Norman was one of 126 House Republicans in the 116th Congress who signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to allow a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
I echo the calls of the Lancaster County Democratic Party, William St. Louis and the York County Democratic Party for Ralph Norman to resign.