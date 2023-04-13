Lancaster County School District has named its 2023 Teachers of the Year and Beginning Teachers of the Year.
A candidate for S.C. Teacher of the Year is a classroom teacher in a public pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, elementary, middle or secondary school, according to district instructional specialist Lisa Knox. This includes all subject area teachers, vocational teachers, school librarians, school counselors, curriculum resource teachers, teacher specialists, speech-language pathologists and lead teachers who are planning to continue in an active teaching status.
Active teaching status means that the teacher is planning to continue teaching (not retiring or moving into an administrative position the following year), Knox said.
The candidate must be a continuing-contract teacher and have direct contact with students at least three hours a day, on average. Nominees must hold a valid South Carolina teaching certificate, with the exception of ROTC teachers who must be qualified by the appropriate area of service, and must not have served as District Teacher of the Year in the same district during the four previous years.
Teachers of the Year
Traci Harbin, Brooklyn Springs Elementary; Amanda Ellis, Buford Elementary; Cheryl Woodard, Clinton Elementary; Cecile Richardson, Discovery School; Sherry Bowers, Erwin Elementary; Amber Gorrell, Harrisburg Elementary; Joy Hyslop, Heath Springs Elementary; Betsy Massie, Indian Land Elementary; Tiffany Nguyen, Kershaw Elementary; Brooke Baker, McDonald Green Elementary; Justin Campbell, North Elementary; Ann Blackmon, Southside Early Childhood Center; Leigh Ann Edmondson, Van Wyck Elementary; Mary Marino, Indian Land Intermediate; John Agbotse, A.R. Rucker Middle; Jon Bradley, A.J. Middle; Heather Boykin, Buford Middle; Ashley Ogea, Indian Land Middle; Lucy Gardner, South Middle; Caitlin Blackwell, A.J. High; Emily Herndon, Buford High; John Cutrone, Indian Land High; Tammy Wheeler, LCSD Career Center; Charisse Witherspoon, Lancaster High
Beginning Teachers of the Year
Nicole Jones, Brooklyn Springs Elementary; Lauren Joplin, Buford Elementary; Kristine Hyde, Clinton Elementary; Emily Blanton, Discovery School; Caitlin Hunter, Harrisburg Elementary; Sarah Parrish, Heath Springs Elementary; Xavier Kee, Indian Land Elementary; Hailley Burton, Kershaw Elementary; Catherine-Anne Purser, McDonald Green Elementary; Abigail Floyd, North Elementary; Raeli Reed, Southside Early Childhood Center; Sydney Cauthen, Van Wyck Elementary; Dayna Bucey, Indian Land Intermediate; Nataly Knight, A.R. Rucker Middle; Ananda Cloud, A.J. Middle; Adrianna Bowers, Buford Middle; Calista Schultz, Indian Land Middle; Stephanie Brown, South Middle; Lauren Hill, Buford High; Imani Biggs, Indian Land High; David Ayensu, Lancaster High