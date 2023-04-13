Lancaster County School District has named its 2023 Teachers of the Year and Beginning Teachers of the Year.

A candidate for S.C. Teacher of the Year is a classroom teacher in a public pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, elementary, middle or secondary school, according to district instructional specialist Lisa Knox. This includes all subject area teachers, vocational teachers, school librarians, school counselors, curriculum resource teachers, teacher specialists, speech-language pathologists and lead teachers who are planning to continue in an active teaching status.

