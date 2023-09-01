Katherine Brigman Derrick, 86, (Jan. 29, 1937-Aug. 25, 2023) of Gainesville, Ga., is now in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Remsen, Stella Marie Martin and Mardette Brigman. She is also remembered by her daughters, Roxann Duva and Caroline Hotmer (Roger); and her two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 403 Park Road, Lexington, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 2, with a 1 p.m. visitation and 2 p.m. memorial service.
Katherine was a professional artist and renowned school teacher of Lexington District 5 Irmo Middle School for 18 years. She was Carolina’s Carousel Queen IX. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1984. Katherine was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and played the organ from 2006-13.