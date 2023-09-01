Katherine Brigman Derrick, 86, (Jan. 29, 1937-Aug. 25, 2023) of Gainesville, Ga., is now in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.

She is survived by her sisters, Rebecca Remsen, Stella Marie Martin and Mardette Brigman. She is also remembered by her daughters, Roxann Duva and Caroline Hotmer (Roger); and her two grandchildren.