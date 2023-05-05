You won't want to miss the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County (CPLC) musical, “Bye Bye Birdie” this weekend. The show is full of great costumes, rock ’n’ roll and lively dance numbers.
Set in 1958, rock ’n’ roll idol Conrad Birdie, played by Trevor May, has been drafted into the Army, much to the dismay of his many adoring teenage fans and his perpetually neurotic manager. With only one last hurrah before he goes, Birdie and his manager plan a "win-a-date" contest, before he chooses all-American girl Kim McAfee, played by Jessica Rubino, for a farewell kiss.
This particular play has a lot of family connections involved. Director Scott Albert’s daughter, Lilliana, is in the play, as well as husband and wife, Charlene and Keith Hopkins; mother and son, Mandy and Ethan Haynes; along with the Hansen family – mom Kate, dad Matt and daughter Lucy.
“We have always been a theater family, but it's really fun to see actual family members join us to perform together as well,” said Catherine Wallace, the show’s stage manager and CPLC president.
Scott Albert, who has been directing for 25-plus years with the Fort Mill Community Theater and the Rock Hill theater, has enjoyed working with the CPLC theater family.
“This is community theater at its finest, where the community in general, including cast, crew, board members, as well as community members pitched in to build, paint and assemble sets,” he said. “We faced some challenges with having to recast some roles due to scheduling conflicts, but we pulled it off."
The show also has a romantic focus on Albert Peterson, played by Myles Arnold, and Rose Alvarez, played by Ellie Dudeck, both of whom are performing with CPLC for the first time.
“This gave me the opportunity to be goofy and adventurous. Albert is a fun role to play,” said Arnold, who is from Charlotte, N.C. He said the camaraderie of his castmates made it worth the long drive.
“(Rose) is such a versatile character who goes through some life changes that everyone can relate to in the play,” said Dudeck, who is from the Wesley Chapel area of Matthews.
The cast also includes Mary Mclnvaille Adamson, Ellie Collins, Salem Harm, Crys Henderson, Lily Lindsley, Savannah McKerracher, Colin McMahon, Maya Miller, Pierre Rougeux, Catie Rowell,Will Stokes, Enoch Tonkin and Kenny Weed.
Although the show started Wednesday, May 3, there is still time to enjoy the show this weekend. Remaining performances are 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, as well as 7:30 p.m. Saturday at USC Lancaster's Bundy Auditorium, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Tickets are $6 for children under 5, $11 for students and senior citizens, and $16 for adults, available at lancasterplayhouse.com or at the door.