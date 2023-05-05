You won't want to miss the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County (CPLC) musical, “Bye Bye Birdie” this weekend. The show is full of great costumes, rock ’n’ roll and lively dance numbers.

Set in 1958, rock ’n’ roll idol Conrad Birdie, played by Trevor May, has been drafted into the Army, much to the dismay of his many adoring teenage fans and his perpetually neurotic manager. With only one last hurrah before he goes, Birdie and his manager plan a "win-a-date" contest, before he chooses all-American girl Kim McAfee, played by Jessica Rubino, for a farewell kiss.

