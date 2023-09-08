The City of Lancaster Fire Department will begin semi-annual fire hydrant testing throughout the city and parts of the county Sept. 12. This operation will continue throughout the months of September and October. All hydrants on a city water line will be tested to ensure they are operable.
Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours it is impossible to know in advance where or when the testing will take place in any specific area. Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.