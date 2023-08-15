The local CarFit program is gearing back up after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free AARP program helps seniors get seated in their cars correctly, for safety and optimum visibility, through one-on-one interactive events.
Don Hagwell, who is passionate about cars and public safety, spearheads the local CarFit program in Indian Land.
“Statistically, most drivers in our age group (seniors) are the safest drivers,” he said. “But in an accident, we have the greatest chance of being killed. So surviving accidents is one of our goals with CarFit.”
The CarFit program was jointly developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapist Association to assist older drivers in the safe operation of their vehicles. A driver’s position in the car is key to providing clear visibility, protection from injury, best access to controls and comfort.
“An airbag flies out at 250 miles per hour,” Hagwell said, “and I feel a lot more confident knowing how to adjust myself for safety in the event of an accident.”
A Sun City Carolina Lakes resident, Hagwell went through a training program in Columbia to become a certified CarFit technician before becoming the local CarFit coordinator for AARP.
“During the COVID situation, we lost several volunteers and have been rebuilding our staff to provide this free service,” Hagwell said. “We completed an event at Tree Tops last month and are scheduling two additional events for the month of August and September.”
He said that up until now, local CarFit events have been private events, held either in Sun City or Tree Tops.
“The August and September events will be our first non-private events- open to all drivers in the greater Indian Land area,” Hagwell said. “I’m hoping that we can have regular monthly events in the area.”
The upcoming events will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 19 and Sept. 30 in the parking lot behind CrossRidge Cafe, 8598 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.
A complete CarFit takes about 20 minutes. At the event, Hagwell expects to “fit” about three cars each half hour, so he recommends making an appointment to avoid wait times, however, he is allowing for some “drive-ins” at the first event. To make an appointment, contact Hagwell at 216-553-0150 (call or text) or dhagwell@yahoo.com.
In addition to the technicians, occupational therapist Brian Lengers of Indian Land will be on hand to assist drivers with special mobility needs in entering and exiting their vehicles. Lengers can also recommend tools to help drivers with special situations.
“Our goal is to help people be as self-sufficient as possible and maintain their independence for as long as possible,” he said.
Each driver participating in CarFit signs a waiver, and is then attended by two technicians who take measurements of the vehicle and talk to the driver before making recommendations for personal adjustments.
The technicians will not make the adjustments, but will teach the driver how to adjust their own car for the optimum position for seats, mirrors and steering wheels. If the driver has mobility issues, the occupational therapist can make recommendations and suggest tools to help.
“Our goal is comprehensive safety for the older driver,” Hagwell said. “We don’t make judgments on whether or not a person should be driving.”‘
The CarFit program is a free service through AARP, along with other sponsors.
For more info on the CarFit program, visit www.car-fit.org.