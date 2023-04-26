LANSPTS-04-29-23 RACING

Issac Thomas won the Thunder Bomber race for his first career win at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 22.

 Marty Hinson

Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage was the first main event at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 22, and it was an exciting one. The battle for first place between Chris Fincher and Shaun Mangum continued all race long. Mangum won the battle for first and the checkered flag.

Top 5: Mangum, Fincher, Josh Stegall, Adam Bowers, Tracy Mullis

