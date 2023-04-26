Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage was the first main event at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 22, and it was an exciting one. The battle for first place between Chris Fincher and Shaun Mangum continued all race long. Mangum won the battle for first and the checkered flag.
Top 5: Mangum, Fincher, Josh Stegall, Adam Bowers, Tracy Mullis
In the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event, Jason Gulledge finally visited victory lane after coming in second and third all season.
Top 5: Gulledge, James Marion, Eric Caskey, Timbo Mangum, Andrew Winderl
The Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock main event saw the rivalry between Brent McAteer and Tyler Parker continued as they battled for first place throughout the race. McAteer won this time.
Top 5: McAteer, Tyler Parker, Joseph McWatters, Colby Waits, Dean Davis
In the Knight’s Lawn Care Limited Late Model, it was a different Saturday night, but the same race results as Timbo Mangum dominated the field yet again to win.
Top 5: Mangum, Kevin Godwin, Mark Greene, Mike Huey, Bill Hedgepath
In the Thunder Bomber event, Shane Vaughn battled Tyler Parker for most of the race, while Isaac Thomas ran in third place. However, with a few laps to go, Parker made contact with Vaughn, spinning him out and sending both drivers to the rear of the field. Thomas inherited the lead to pick up his first career win.
Top 5: Thomas, Dylan Montgomery, Dwayne Ray, Parker, James Cook
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman race, returning Paul Irby captured the win.
Top 5: Irby, Justin Fite, Michael Chaney, Jason Tolbert, Jimbo Baker
IN the SEHA Hornets, The "Dominator" Dan Benson captured the win in dominating fashion.
Top 5: Benson, Jonathan Ellis, Tyler Knight, Rusty Catoe, CJ Deas