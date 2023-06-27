The Rock Hill Post 34 American Legion junior baseball team built an early lead and cruised to a 9-1 win over the Lancaster Post 31 junior team in a return to league play after a week of rain.
Rock Hill, 10-2, forged a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a win over Lancaster on Monday, June 26, at Harvey Eggleton Field.
The Post 31 juniors, idle last week due to rain, entered the game on a three-game winning streak, but couldn’t extend it.
After a scoreless third inning, Rock Hill added a single run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth frame to take a 9-0 spread.
Lancaster, 3-4 on the season, avoided a shutout with a run in the bottom of the seventh. In that inning, Jordan Vincent singled and dashed to third on Jayden Brown’s hit. Vincent came home on a wild pitch for Lancaster’s lone run.
Jeremy Dawkins led the Lancaster offense with two singles. Travis Baker, Vincent and Brown each added a hit.
Rock Hill’s Hunter Rawls, who worked 3.1 innings and struck out three, was the winner.
Kohen Sutton and Bryson Deese each had two hits to lead the seven-hit Rock Hill attack. Deese added an RBI.
“Rock Hill did what you have to do on the road,” said Blake Barron, Lancaster P-31 junior team head coach. “They came out and took an early lead and stayed on top. We battled back, but they had done the damage earlier.”
Lancaster has a busy schedule for the rest of the week.
The Post 31 juniors hosted the Fort Mill Post 43 junior team for a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 27.
The teams will play another twin bill Wednesday, June 28, with the first game at 6 p.m. at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill.
Post 31 wraps up its regular-season schedule with a road game with the Kershaw Eagles at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
Based on how the teams finish in league play, the American Legion junior baseball playoffs will begin Monday, July 10.