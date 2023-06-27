LANSPTS-06-28-23 LANCASTER JUNIORS

Lancaster’s Deuce Truesdale looks to throw across the field during Post 31’s game against Rock Hill on Monday, June 26.

 Eric Rowell

The Rock Hill Post 34 American Legion junior baseball team built an early lead and cruised to a 9-1 win over the Lancaster Post 31 junior team in a return to league play after a week of rain.

Rock Hill, 10-2, forged a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a win over Lancaster on Monday, June 26, at Harvey Eggleton Field.