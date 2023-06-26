With the Fourth of July fast approaching, fireworks sales are at an all-time high at Phantom Fireworks. Located at 9999 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, the store is one of the few fireworks suppliers in the county.

Taylor Truitt, regional manager and loss prevention specialist, said his favorite firework is the Three Pronged Attack, which packs a punch at the retail price of $199. The 30-shot firework includes six ground-to-sky barrages with three gold brocade comets and three brocade comets with crackle mines and mines/brocades with silver strobes.