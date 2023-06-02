A Lancaster woman died in a house fire Thursday afternoon.
Elizabeth “Bit” Beckham, 75, died in the fire at 1993 Hickory Drive, Lancaster.
She was identified by Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins and Deputy Coroner John Collins, who were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. June 1.
The incident is being investigated by multiple agencies, including Lancaster County Fire Rescue, the state fire marshal, and SLED. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are available at this time.