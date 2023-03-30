Multiple Lancaster County first responder agencies and departments will participate with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office personnel in active shooter training next week at A.R. Rucker Middle School.
The training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 6, while the Lancaster County public schools are on spring break.
The campus of A.R. Rucker Middle, 422 Old Dixie Road, Lancaster, will be inaccessible to the public on the training days. Agency personnel, vehicles and equipment will stage near the school and on the campus during the training.
Signs alerting the public to the training exercise will be posted on Old Dixie Road near the school. Although no traffic flow issues are anticipated, the motoring public should use caution when driving through the area.
Participating agencies and departments are the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services, Lancaster County Fire-Rescue, Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster County Emergency Management Division, Lancaster County Public Safety Communications and Lancaster County School District.
Medical helicopters from Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air of Charlotte and LifeNet II of Camden will also participate.
The scenario-based training is a follow up to a three-day Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) course the same participants have previously taken.
“All sheriff’s office personnel have spent many hours both in class and in the field training on active shooter response,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.
“The ASIM course opened our eyes to the critical interplay among all the agencies that would respond to an active shooter event. It is important that each agency be aware of the skills and resources of all agencies involved and how those resources are staged and deployed in a coordinated and effective way to neutralize an active shooter, rescue and treat injured people, evacuate everybody, and reunite those involved with their families," Faile said.
"All agencies hope they’re never dispatched to a real active shooter incident, but we must be prepared. I am committed to regular active shooter training so our knowledge and skills remain sharp.”
A realistic scenario will be run Tuesday morning, followed by a different scenario in the afternoon. The training will be repeated Thursday to allow as many personnel from each agency as possible to participate.
Volunteers are set to play various civilian roles in the scenarios. The training will be very realistic, although no live ammunition will be present on site. There will be lots of activity and noise, including simulated gunfire in and around the school during the training, and a helicopter will be in the air during a portion of the exercise.
“We value our partnership with local law enforcement, and we’re grateful to be able to provide the facilities needed for the most realistic active shooter training,” said Dr. Jonathan Phipps, Lancaster County School District superintendent. “This training is invaluable for everyone involved. The safety of our students comes first.”
The public is advised that this is a training exercise and not an actual public safety emergency.