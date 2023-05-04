The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nutramax Laboratories will host the fourth Cultivating CommUnity event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster.

This free event is open to the public. It is meant to give citizens an opportunity to speak with local and state law enforcement in an open setting about their vision and needs in the community.

