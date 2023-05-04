The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nutramax Laboratories will host the fourth Cultivating CommUnity event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster.
This free event is open to the public. It is meant to give citizens an opportunity to speak with local and state law enforcement in an open setting about their vision and needs in the community.
During the most recent event, held April 20 at the 15th Street Training Center in Lancaster, citizens were separated into multiple groups, mixed in with local leaders and law enforcement officers. In doing this, those who came to ask questions and talk about solutions to problems were given a platform.
Some of the questions asked during the forum were about the kind of community we have now and what kind of community we hope to build. Other items discussed were recreational activities, community events, public safety and the roles various agencies play in the community.
Sheriff Barry Faile says he and his staff have taken notes on each of the items already discussed and hope this will help to shape the future of Lancaster County. Through these events, the sheriff and his staff intend to strengthen already established partnerships in the community, while also building new ones with those they may not have otherwise come in contact with.
“By listening to what our citizens have to say, we hope to find new ways to better serve and protect Lancaster County,” Faile said.
A meal will be provided during the event, while attendees meet and speak with members of various agencies including the Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department.
An online survey, powered by the Weathers Group, is also available to the public. To take the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3zSeiKn.
All information compiled during in-person events and through the online survey will be used to create a plan for Lancaster County.