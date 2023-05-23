James “JC” Stover, 77, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
A son of the late Albert Stover and Onie Bell Waiters Stover, he was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, with burial in Mount Calvary AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, the Rev. Glorria Ingram Stover; daughters, the Rev. Tammy Wheeler, Jeanette Stover, Marquettia Stover; son, Frederick Stover; adopted brother, the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Snipes; sisters, Barbara McEntyre, Marsha Smith; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.