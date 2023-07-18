Mother Nature was the only one that got a win last weekend at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
Rain forced the cancellation of races at the speedway July 15, when seven divisions of racing were slated, along with a kids’ bike race, which was also canceled.
This coming Saturday, July 22, racing is scheduled to return as the speedway presents the Shrine Race by the Jackson Shrine Club with racing in the Thunder Bomber Shootout.
Also on the schedule are the Limited Late Model races, the Crate Sportsman race, the Renegades, SEHA 4, Pure Stock and the Vintage cars.
Pits open at 4:30 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m.
Admission is $15 for grandstand seats and $30 for pit passes. Kids 12 and under get in free.
