Local government pay raises exorbitant
Following The Lancaster News’ stories on local taxes and pay, I see a definite trend.
While the U.S. Labor Department states that private sector pay is up about 4.4%, what do I see here?
Despite being in a lower cost of living area, it is mostly double-digit raises galore for government employees. Happy days are here again for them!
There is no reason government raises should be double that of the private sector. Rest assured, some of us will remember who voted for these increases.
Nicholas Pasquine
Lancaster