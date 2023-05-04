It helps to read the legislation
William St. Louis recently criticized Rep. Ralph Norman because of his vote against H.R. 7790 (the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act).
This legislation would appear at first glance to have been beneficial.
However, a careful examination of the bill will provide the reader with a somewhat different perspective.
H.R. 7790 allegedly appropriated $28 million to address the shortage in infant formula. Anyone with minimum intelligence would recognize that $28 million would have been but a drop of water in the ocean and would have done nothing to alleviate the shortage.
The money was in fact being directed toward hiring more government bureaucrats. I think that the last thing that we needed was to hire more government bureaucrats.
Perhaps we should just have everyone work for the federal government. Then we will have no one doing productive work, and we can all starve together, blissfully ignorant, but satisfied in knowing that we have attained equality and full employment.
It really does help to read the legislation rather than to depend on political party talking points, no matter what your political affiliation may be.