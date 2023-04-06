Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a five-part weekend series highlighting Lancaster County 911 telecommunications officers.
“Lancaster County 911. Where is your emergency?”
Kristen Jackson, 30, has been a telecommunicator for four years and says she has loved every minute of it.
“The rush you get when you’re in that room – you’re not going to get that anywhere else,” Jackson said. “I wanted to help. I wanted to do something for Lancaster County. This was the perfect place to do that.”
Jackson and her husband, Lance, have two children, Cameron, 9, and Eason, 4. She is a graduate of Lancaster High School and served eight years in the U.S. Army.
When her contract ended with the Army, Jackson was pregnant with her second child. She interviewed for the position with Lancaster County. Where many jobs would have dismissed her from interviewing simply because she would be going out soon with a new baby, Lancaster County 911 gave her a chance. She received a call the day after her interview, asking her to come back as soon as she was able after having the baby.
Her first big experience with an emergency happened while she was still in training. She wasn’t able to actually answer calls for service yet, but a huge storm blew into Lancaster County, causing utter chaos.
“I just remember asking ‘what can I do? Where can I help?’” she said.
When an extra hand and ear were needed to stay on the phones with Duke Energy and other agencies, Jackson said her hand shot in the air as she shouted, “Me, me, me! I volunteer.” Through all the commotion and urgency, Jackson was immediately hooked.
“I know it was just a storm, but it blew my mind, all of the moving parts that went into it,” she said. “I remember looking at the person beside me and saying, ‘I’m loving this.’”
That night was astonishing for Jackson, convincing her this was exactly the place she needed to be.
Jackson says even with all the fast-paced and exciting calls, there are some calls that get to you and require a few moments of reflection after.
“As a dispatcher, we don’t really know what happens after we hang up that phone sometimes,” she said. “When I can save someone on the phone, I remember that. It will never leave me. I personally have saved plenty of suicides. Those will never leave me. Those calls, those saves, that’s why I stay.”
Within the past year, Lancaster County Public Safety and Communications has implemented a decompression room for its employees. This is a safe space for dispatchers to go when they answer those tough calls. Jackson has used the decompression room when needed at work, then unwinds from her night by spending time with her family, playing Harry Potter on the Xbox, and making candles.
“You can’t take it home with you,” Jackson said. “That’s why I try to stay positive at all times. I try to stay positive for me and for every member of my team.”
Jackson is the D-shift supervisor on night shift. She says her job is made so much easier because of the awesome team she has beside her. Though Jackson will be on vacation next week, she said she can’t wait to see what her team does for National Telecommunications Week.
The second week in April is set aside each year to celebrate telecommunicators and the important job they do.
“We talk to people on the worst day of their lives,” Jackson said. “But that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help.”