Mr. Claude Sims Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Sims will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Claude Sims Sr.