Team Comporium, a company sponsor, won first place with an -18 in the Fore The Kids golf tournament held April 28 at Edgewater Golf Club. Team members were Tim Hallman, Jad Dean, Steve Sherrill and Tracy Caldwell.
The annual tournament is for the benefit of the local Catawba River Chapter of CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship). Committee Chair Al Crawford, who thanked everyone for coming, reported that the ministry reached 270 children, with 12 salvations.
Second place went to Team TrueHomes, also a company sponsor, with a scorecard playoff winning total of -15. Team members were Fred Phipps, Will Ford, Luke Benfield and Phil Jenkins, the new Edgewater Golf Club superintendent.
Third place went to hole sponsor Fast Eddy Rand, with -15. Team members were Ed Rand, Rhodes Karriker, Dan Kragnes and Bob Wilson.
The Sportsmanship Award, going to the team with the highest score (-2), went to Team 521 BBQ.
Close-up winners were Steve Price on the fourth hole, Marshall Benson on the eighth hole, Tony Cifelli on the 11th hole and John Cifelli on the 15th hole. Longest drive on the 10th hole went to Sonny Bailey. Longest putt on the 18th hole went to John Pacana.
Dedication Awards for attending every tournament went to Marshall Benson, Hazel Barnes and Mike Griffin.
Next year’s tournament date will be Friday, April 26, 2024.
Tournament Director Skip Stutts thanked the tourney sponsors. He said Nutramax led the way again this year, providing products for healing animals and humans, and generously giving to many local organizations. He also thanked company sponsors Benson Insurance Agency, Tri County for providing seven teams, Comporium, 521 BBQ, Chick-fil-A, TrueHomes USA, Douglas Presbyterian and Bethel Baptist churches and Sammons Retirement Solutions, and Edgewater Golf Club.
Hole sponsors included Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Fort Lawn Animal Hospital, Coca-Cola, Heath Springs Dental, Alvin and Vanessa McLamb, Al Crawford, Rapid Signs, Genesis Outreach Ministries, Founders Federal Credit Union and O’ Darbys Fine Spirits.
Prize donors included Mike Griffin, Vanessa McLamb, Ernest Witherspoon, Al Crawford, Yvonne Dixon, Eddie Boykin, David Grigg, Skip Stutts, Bobbie Ann Helgeson with TrueHomes USA, Susan Ianotti, Don Baxley, Jackson National Life, PGA Superstore, Benford Brewery and Beth Arant.