Team Comporium, a company sponsor, won first place with an -18 in the Fore The Kids golf tournament held April 28 at Edgewater Golf Club. Team members were Tim Hallman, Jad Dean, Steve Sherrill and Tracy Caldwell.

The annual tournament is for the benefit of the local Catawba River Chapter of CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship). Committee Chair Al Crawford, who  thanked everyone for coming, reported that the ministry reached 270 children, with 12 salvations.

